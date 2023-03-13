Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Position Reduced by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,128,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,128,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $39.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.51. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a net margin of 83.07% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

Essent Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

