Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Exponent were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Exponent by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Exponent by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Exponent by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO opened at $100.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.34. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.47 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

