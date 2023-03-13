Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 184,059 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 42,409.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,493 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,059 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 91.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 87.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Benchmark cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

See Also

