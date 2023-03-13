Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 117,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE SJM opened at $147.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 629,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

