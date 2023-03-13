Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWCO. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 2,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $20.58.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CWCO. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

