Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $6,647,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $86.57 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $93.35. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.51.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $32,597.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $32,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,790 shares in the company, valued at $162,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,346,449. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

