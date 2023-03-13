Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 7,246.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 310.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 82.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $96.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,067.45 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $176.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 7,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.71, for a total transaction of $706,369.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,348.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,439 shares of company stock worth $984,461 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

