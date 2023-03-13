Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $503.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $506.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $490.41. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $539.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.