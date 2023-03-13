Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 406.7% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $38,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NOC opened at $459.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $416.23 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $469.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $495.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

