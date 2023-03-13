Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,535,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,917,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after acquiring an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after acquiring an additional 91,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,764,000 after acquiring an additional 56,649 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Paycom Software from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $273.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.40. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

