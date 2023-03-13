Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 149.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SONO. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Sonos by 2,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Sonos Trading Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.14 on Monday. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.24, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.01.

In other news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,956.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 41,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $843,406.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,929,955.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonos Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Featured Stories

