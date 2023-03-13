Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 12,120 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,120 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences stock opened at $41.26 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $128.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.73 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 41.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.89.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

