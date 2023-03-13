Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 21,562 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,014 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 21,562 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Intel by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,248,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $392,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,607 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 7.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 11,107 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Bank OZK grew its stake in Intel by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 69,591 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 127.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 110,239 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 61,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Price Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Intel stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

