FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells $204,828.00 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) insider Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $204,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,555.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08.

FibroGen Stock Down 0.2 %

FGEN stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The company had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price target on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after acquiring an additional 491,722 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

