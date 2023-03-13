FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $153,641.20 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $176,770.64.

FibroGen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $20.12 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

