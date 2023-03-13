FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $153,641.20 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2023

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $153,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $176,770.64.

FibroGen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $20.12 on Monday. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 208.66% and a negative return on equity of 338.94%. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.