Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 13,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 11,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.
Amazon.com stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
