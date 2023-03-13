Financial Advisors Network Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 13,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 11,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,760 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $1,596,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $90.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $170.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.