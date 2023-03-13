Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $12.64 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,008 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17,834 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 31,776 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 41.4% in the third quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 11,815 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10.2% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 23,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the third quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 49,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bwcp LP now owns 119,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $90.73 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $929.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $375,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total value of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

