FineMark National Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 23,179 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.1% of FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,890,884,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,235,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471,342 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

AAPL opened at $148.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.54. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

