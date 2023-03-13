First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,341 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,643,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,327,000 after acquiring an additional 544,469 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,679,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,254,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,651,000 after purchasing an additional 968,081 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,970,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,313,000 after buying an additional 70,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,590,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,124,000 after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FBP stock opened at $12.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $16.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

