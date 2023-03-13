First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 232,337 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 232,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 121,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 3,833,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 361.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 280,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares in the last quarter. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.69 on Monday. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is 7.69%.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

