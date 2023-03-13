First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 363,660 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 363,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $296,512.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $37,266.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,393.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $296,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,681,772 shares of company stock worth $760,052,935. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DV opened at $24.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64 and a beta of 0.76. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

