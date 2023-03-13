First Trust Advisors LP Buys 49,565 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 49,565 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRMB. Northcoast Research lowered Trimble from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Trimble Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Trimble

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $48.28 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $74.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,870.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

