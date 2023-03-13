First Trust Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Camping World by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Camping World by 89.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 40.9% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CWH. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Camping World Price Performance

Camping World stock opened at $22.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.18). Camping World had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Equities analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans, and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans, and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring, and promoting the RV lifestyle.

