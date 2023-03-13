First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,666 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $10,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 50.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.0 %

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $60.96 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $72.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 554.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 3,363.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, insider John B. Chang sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total transaction of $152,424.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $924,100. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

