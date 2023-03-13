First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.26 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 286,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,861 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 41.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,906,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,306,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 39.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,084,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,762,000 after buying an additional 4,546,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RBLX. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Insider Activity at Roblox

Roblox Price Performance

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,150,491 shares in the company, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $74,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,150,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,120,402.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $317,775.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,905,269 shares in the company, valued at $377,687,906.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 619,378 shares of company stock worth $23,576,761. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Roblox Co. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

