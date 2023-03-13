First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.57 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,728 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,404,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,279,000 after purchasing an additional 61,972 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE PAG opened at $141.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.23. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $155.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.63.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $290,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at $539,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.