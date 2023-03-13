First Trust Advisors LP Has $9.68 Million Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,731 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,773 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,877,064.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Manhattan Associates news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $6,147,339.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH opened at $137.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.02. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $158.61. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

