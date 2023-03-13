First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 548,106 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,069,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Hayward were worth $9,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hayward by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after acquiring an additional 30,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hayward by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,464,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after purchasing an additional 219,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hayward by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,830,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,120,000 after buying an additional 1,401,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after buying an additional 832,899 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,632,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,880,000 after buying an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Hayward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hayward from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Hayward from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Hayward Stock Down 2.8 %

Insider Transactions at Hayward

Shares of HAYW opened at $11.43 on Monday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $97,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 7,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $97,787.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,947.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 5,653,871 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $65,132,593.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,247,765 shares in the company, valued at $198,694,252.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,265,791 shares of company stock worth $83,795,211. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.