First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,037 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Atkore were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Atkore by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,315,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,280,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Atkore by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore Stock Down 5.1 %

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atkore stock opened at $138.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.50 and a 1-year high of $154.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.05.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

