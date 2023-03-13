Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 3rd quarter worth $1,454,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,370,000 after acquiring an additional 146,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FORR shares. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Forrester Research from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Forrester Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

In related news, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $34,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares in the company, valued at $186,757.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Forrester Research news, Director Robert Galford sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $248,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,758.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alicia Lee sold 1,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $34,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,757.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,706 shares of company stock worth $357,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $31.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

