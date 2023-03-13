Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,678,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 39,128 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Trading Down 1.0 %

FDP opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.67. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 1,499 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,109.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,192 shares of company stock worth $67,941. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

