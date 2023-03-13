G2 Capital Management LLC OH Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

G2 Capital Management LLC OH cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.9% of G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. G2 Capital Management LLC OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831,418 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Apple by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716,964 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $148.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.54. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $179.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

