Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151,805 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOSS. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter worth about $49,847,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,540,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Gossamer Bio by 1,512.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,198,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,929,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 45.1% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,571,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,570 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of GOSS stock opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $123.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $15.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gossamer Bio Profile

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

(Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.