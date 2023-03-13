Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Graco by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 1,481.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco Trading Down 2.1 %

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 20,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $1,481,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,824.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $4,096,787. Company insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $67.65 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.48 and a 52 week high of $72.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.72 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

