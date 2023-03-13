Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $322,000 Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth $1,752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 180,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,016.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $51.25 on Monday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 244.90%.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

