Guggenheim Capital LLC Invests $380,000 in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $208,000.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.76, for a total transaction of $5,819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,277,008.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock worth $7,441,409. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group Trading Down 4.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of ABG opened at $225.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.14. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.23 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.4 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

