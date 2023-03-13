Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 13,418 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,418 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,651,000 after purchasing an additional 137,043 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 78.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Shares of IRT opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.04 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

