Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,284 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 388.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 717,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,656 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 194,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 38,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Helix Energy Solutions Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 16.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

