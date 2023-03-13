Herbst Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Herbst Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 3.3% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP grew its position in Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.24.

Apple Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.50 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $179.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

