Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HI. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 124.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 292,538 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 19.9% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 203,713 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand in the second quarter valued at $7,710,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hillenbrand by 42.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 532,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 157,860 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HI opened at $45.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

