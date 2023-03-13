Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Position Decreased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,084 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HDSN shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Hudson Technologies Profile

Shares of NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $384.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.