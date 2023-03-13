Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 725.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 190,999 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 104,493 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 206,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUN opened at $27.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

