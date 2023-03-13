IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Stake Trimmed by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on IDACORP from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th.

IDACORP Price Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $101.68 on Monday. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $422.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 15.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

About IDACORP



IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

