Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,424,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $40,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after buying an additional 12,099,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,812,000 after acquiring an additional 533,001 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282,035 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,807,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after purchasing an additional 764,358 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $16.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.04 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

