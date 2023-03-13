Insider Buying: ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Director Acquires $209,500.00 in Stock

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 254,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,059.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CNOB opened at $21.32 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $834.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $24.53.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $81.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

