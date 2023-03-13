Insider Selling: Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) EVP Sells $111,112.46 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $111,112.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Aaron Ahola also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $259,491.96.

On Monday, December 12th, Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $927.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,313,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

