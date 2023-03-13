Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Sells 4,912 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $99,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 8th, Juan Graham sold 2,749 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $58,168.84.
  • On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $20,401.50.

FibroGen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 184,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

