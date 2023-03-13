Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CFO Sells 4,912 Shares of Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CFO Juan Graham sold 4,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $99,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 8th, Juan Graham sold 2,749 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $58,168.84.

On Monday, December 12th, Juan Graham sold 1,407 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $20,401.50.

FibroGen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $25.69.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm had revenue of $34.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in FibroGen by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 101,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 184,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on FGEN. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

