Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Insider Sells $155,801.08 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) insider Mark Eisner sold 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $155,801.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,494,214.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Eisner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 10th, Mark Eisner sold 10,140 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $204,828.00.

FibroGen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FGEN stock opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $34.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 338.94% and a negative net margin of 208.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FibroGen by 204.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FGEN. William Blair raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FibroGen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

