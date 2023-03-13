Insider Selling: FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $176,770.64 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) SVP Christine Chung sold 8,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $176,770.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 251,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,322,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 10th, Christine Chung sold 7,606 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $153,641.20.
FibroGen Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $20.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.03. FibroGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 369.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair upgraded FibroGen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.
