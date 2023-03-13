Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) General Counsel Sells $164,960.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.9 %
STRL stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure
About Sterling Infrastructure
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sterling Infrastructure (STRL)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.