Insider Selling: Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) General Counsel Sells $164,960.00 in Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total value of $164,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 4.9 %

STRL stock opened at $38.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.71. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Sterling Infrastructure from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

About Sterling Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.